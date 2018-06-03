2 Arrested for selling meth in Palm City - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

2 Arrested for selling meth in Palm City

PALM CITY, Fla. -- Two people were arrested for selling meth in Martin County.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) executed a search warrant at a home on the 700 block of SW 36th Terrace in Palm City.

Inside the house, detectives located methamphetamine, morphine, and drug paraphernalia.

Travers Paul Legler, 42, and Yvonne Spinato, 65, were arrested.

Spinato was charged with multiple counts of sale and delivery of narcotics, possession, and illegal use of a two way communication device.

Legler was charged with the sale of a controlled substance, possession, and unlawful use of a two way communication device.

MCSO says detectives have seen a slight rise in the presence of methamphetamine sales in the county, and will increase efforts to target those who sell the drug.

