Clematis street improvements begin this week - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Clematis street improvements begin this week

Clematis street is getting a makeover. The city has started preparations for the streetscape project.

It's one of many projects aimed to make it easier to walk and bike downtown, but some businesses are worried that the lack of parking caused by construction might slow business down. 

"It's definitely going to affect the business," Ali Tarleci, Nico's Pizza said. 

The streetscaping plan aims to bring wider sidewalks and more biking lanes to the area. 

Tarleci is Manager at Nico's Pizza and he's excited about the transformation, but worries that construction on the block might deter business.

"I heard it's going to take about four months which is the main concern," he said. "If it was a month, two weeks, three weeks, one month I think we would be all okay with that, but four months is a long time."

Now the street is lined with red bags that say no parking and that is just the first step. Soon it will be difficult to access the 300 block, but nearby residents say the wait will be worth it.

"It's going to create some parking traffic problems, but I think ultimately it's going to be good for the community to have a better sidewalk to transition through the neighborhood."

The 300 block is just one of 40 projects in the streetscaping plan for the downtown area.

 

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.