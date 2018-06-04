Clematis Street improvements begin this week - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Clematis Street improvements begin this week

Clematis Street is getting a makeover with the city started preparations for the new Streetscape project.

It's one of many projects aimed to make it easier to walk and bike downtown, but some businesses are worried that the lack of parking caused by construction might slow business down. 

"It's definitely going to affect the business," Ali Tarleci, the manager of Nico's Pizza said. 

The Streetscape plan aims to bring wider sidewalks and more biking lanes to the area. 

Tarleci said he's excited about the transformation, but worries that construction on the block might deter business.

"I heard it's going to take about four months, which is the main concern," Tarleci said. "If it was a month, two weeks, three weeks, one month I think we would be all OK with that, but four months is a long time."

Now the street is lined with parking meters covered with red bags that say "no parking" and that is just the first step. Soon it will be difficult to access the 300 block of Clematis Street, but nearby residents say the wait will be worth it.

"It's going to create some parking traffic problems, but I think ultimately it's going to be good for the community to have a better sidewalk to transition through the neighborhood."

The 300 block is just one of 40 projects in the Streetscape plan for the downtown area.

