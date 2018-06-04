ForPaul honoring legacy of Jupiter paramedics

Tom Cruise is back on the flight line for a sequel to the 1986 film "Top Gun."

Methvin was charged with third-degree felony drug possession and placed in the St. John's County, FL, jail.

There are plenty of free doughnuts for the taking if you know where to go on Friday.

Doughnut or donut? Who cares - find out where to get one free on National Doughnut Day

The retail giant has identified at least 100 non-profitable stores, according to experts.

Think about when you go shopping for food at the grocery store. You walk through the door, grab a cart, grab your groceries off the shelves, but most people never think twice to wipe the cart down. Do you ever think what’s on the handle you’re touching and putting your food on?

What bacteria is on your shopping cart? 10 carts were tested for germs and this is what we found.

Friday marked one year since the DUI crash that killed two paramedics in Jupiter.

On June 1, 2017, Lahiri Garcia and Paul Besaw were on their way to Jupiter Medical Center when they were killed by a drunk driver.

To honor their memories and the legacy of her husband, one of the windows is launching a movement.

The wife of Paul Besaw is starting a movement called #ForPaul, encouraging others to spread acts of kindness in his memory.

"In the the past year, there's been so much hurt, so much pain. We just have to make happiness," she said in an interview with WPTV on Friday.

She's been working hard to raise their 6-year-old daughter Allison Besaw, a beautiful and energetic little girl who is also on her own mission to follow in her father's footsteps to help others.

It's something her mom says Paul would've wanted her to do.

"He wouldn't want to see Alli and I at home crying," she said tearfully. "I don't want it to be a sad day, I want it to be a happy day. Because Paul was a happy guy. He was just the kind of guy who would do anything for people."

In honor of Paul and the #ForPaul movement, people across South Florida and the country are pledging to spread acts of kindness.

"It's incredible," said family friend Mary Molina-McFie, who helped to pay it forward Friday by purchasing breakfast for families and first responders. "They're turning something so tragic in their families life into something positive."

If you simply type in #ForPaul on Facebook, you'll see countless acts of kindness pouring in.

“We have people in California that just saw a guy on the road and decided they were going to give him water," said Dawn.

People even brought flowers to the crash site in Jupiter and held up a sign that said "Honk in memory #ForPaul".

"People are running around putting quarters in vending machines at carousels to make kids happy," said Dawn.

In the past year, little Allison has also kept herself busy by working as a Sunshine Princess in volunteer efforts with the Miss Florida Organization.

"For her, she's a bright light that just won't go out," said Miss Broward County Jani-ah McCray.

Miss Fort Lauderdale Ginelle Ruffa lost two family members to a drunk driver and can understand the pain Allison's family feels.

"It's beautiful to see the fact that they're using the tragedy that they've been through to bring hope and healing to others," she said.

She also started her own non-profit called, Hand 2 Paws, helping other children who have lost loved ones by connecting them with local rescues. The kids play with animals in need of a forever home. The group has already held several events.

“For an hour, they get to be happy any kids that are feeling sad over grief in their life," said Dawn.

Dawn has also stayed diligent, attending every single hearing for Genaro Ajqui, who is charged with DUI manslaughter in the deaths of Paul and Lahiri.

“I can't let this happen to somebody else, there's laws that should've been followed," Dawn said.

Last week, Ajqui was deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial by a judge, following a lengthy process with psychologists. He has been transferred to a state run forensic hospital for treatment and evaluation and will be due back in court for a re-evaluation by a judge this November.

In the meantime, Dawn and Allison have a whole weekend of activities planned to honor Paul’s memory.

“Something that we have to do. All the bad, we have to kill it with kindness," she said.