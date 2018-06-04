PBSO deputy attacked by pit bull in Royal Palm - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PBSO deputy attacked by pit bull in Royal Palm

A Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputy is recovering after being attacked by a pit bull in Royal Palm Beach Sunday evening. 

Deputies were responding to a call at an Exxon gas station off Royal Palm Beach and Okeechobee boulevards when the attack happened around 5:30 p.m.

PBSO said a man was belligerent outside the gas station and tried fighting deputies. 

That is when the man’s pit bull started to attack one of the deputies.

A deputy ended up shooting the dog, which died at the scene.

The injured deputy was taken to a hospital for numerous bite wounds.

The man, whose name has not been released, was arrested and charged with resisting arrest.

