'Dream Big' Scholarship Awards held in Boynton

The fourth annual Scholar Career Coaching award ceremony took place Sunday at Benvenuto restaurant in Boynton Beach.

The ceremony honored the program's mentors who do the hard work throughout the school year.

Seven of the students who participated in the mentoring program were also honored at the event with scholarships.

"They come because they have high potential. They have a high need, and they want to be better," said Lisa Robinsky, VP & Finance Director for Scholar Career Coaching.

Delray Beach Chief of Police Jeffrey Goldman and the 15th Judicial Circuit Judge Cymonie Rowe were keynote speakers at the event.

Program organizers said they their goal is to expand their mentoring program to other high schools.
WPTV reporter Sabirah Rayford emceed the event.

