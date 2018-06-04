Shooting investigated at Okeechobee & Military - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Shooting investigated at Okeechobee & Military

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office investigated an early-morning shooting at westbound Military Trail and Okeechobee Boulevard in suburban West Palm Beach.

Around 4:30 a.m., PBSO shut down the intersection for about 30 minutes while they collected evidence.

PBSO tweeted that “suspect and victim information are unknown at this time.”

All lanes were back open by 5 a.m.

No other details have been released.

