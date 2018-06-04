Two found dead inside car in suburban West Palm

There are plenty of free doughnuts for the taking if you know where to go on Friday.

Doughnut or donut? Who cares - find out where to get one free on National Doughnut Day

The retail giant has identified at least 100 non-profitable stores, according to experts.

Think about when you go shopping for food at the grocery store. You walk through the door, grab a cart, grab your groceries off the shelves, but most people never think twice to wipe the cart down. Do you ever think what’s on the handle you’re touching and putting your food on?

What bacteria is on your shopping cart? 10 carts were tested for germs and this is what we found.

A search is underway for a 7-month-old Virginia girl who was abducted near the North Carolina/Virginia state line early Monday morning.

AMBER Alert: Baby abducted by sex offender in 'extreme danger,' possibly headed to NC

President Donald Trump says he has "absolute right to PARDON myself" but says has "done nothing wrong" in the Russia probe.

President Donald Trump said on Twitter he has 'absolute right to PARDON myself' but says has 'done nothing wrong' in the Russia probe. (Source: AP/Evan Vucci)

The Latest: Trump tweets 'absolute right' to pardon himself

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early-morning fatal shooting that claimed two lives in suburban West Palm Beach.

Deputies responded to a Stop and Go convenience store located at Belvedere Road and Drexel Road after a shooting occurred at the intersection of Okeechobee Boulevard and Military Trail around 3:18 a.m.

When they arrived, two women and a man were standing outside the vehicle. A man and a woman were later found dead inside the vehicle.

One woman was transported to a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

The names of the victims have not been released.

No suspect information is known at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

#TrafficAlert Westbound Military Trail and Okeechobee Blvd is shut down for at least a half hour to an hour due to Crime Scene personnel collecting evidence of a shooting that occurred in the area. Suspect and victim information are unknown at this time. pic.twitter.com/DClVFRPqdS — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) June 4, 2018

2 found dead overnight in a car outside this Stop & Go at the corner of Belvedere & Drexel Rd in #WPB PBSO says this is in connection to a shooting at Okeechobee & Military Trl. Another woman taken to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds. Stay with @WPTV for any updates. pic.twitter.com/CPD0E0aV3h — Jillian Idle (@JillianIdlewptv) June 4, 2018

