Two found dead inside car in suburban West Palm

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early-morning fatal shooting that claimed two lives in suburban West Palm Beach.

Deputies responded to a Stop and Go convenience store located at Belvedere Road and Drexel Road after a shooting occurred at the intersection of Okeechobee Boulevard and Military Trail around 3:18 a.m. 

When they arrived, two women and a man were standing outside the vehicle. A man and a woman were later found dead inside the vehicle.  

One woman was transported to a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

The names of the victims have not been released.

No suspect information is known at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.      

