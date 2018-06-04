Hot Ticket: PonTiki Boat Cruises unveil new boat

Jupiter, Fla.- Relax and cruise Florida’s beautiful intracoastal waterways while enjoying music and fun aboard the PonTiki Boat Cruises. PonTiki recently unveiled their newest and largest boat in their fleet -The Shaka. The Shaka can hold up to 40 guests! Cruises include beer and wine, beautiful views, floating lily pads, and more.
Have a refreshing beverage with friends, or connect with new ones, all on the beautiful waters of the Jupiter Intracoastal waterways. Public cruises now depart from Harbourside Place in Jupiter.
For more information or to book your cruise, visit PonTiki.org.
1100 Banyan Blvd.
