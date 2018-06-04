Shopping center back open after gas leak - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Shopping center back open after gas leak

Several businesses were evacuated Monday morning after a gas leak in Royal Palm Beach. 

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Capt. Albert Borroto said in a written statement at 9:04 a.m. that the leak is occurring at a shopping center located at 1124 Royal Palm Beach Blvd.

Among the businesses in the shopping center are a Publix and UPS store.

Fire Rescue tweeted at 9:36 a.m. that businesses were reopened.

No injuries were reported. 

 

