Nightclub shooting suspect denied bond

Nightclub shooting suspect denied bond

The man accused of fatally shooting a woman outside a nightclub near Palm Springs was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail Sunday morning.

Marcus McKinzie Hull, 29, is accused of fatally shooting Kassandra Morales, 24, on April 29 at La Isla Del Encanto nightclub located at 1969 South Military Trail.

He was arrested on May 17 in Tifton, Ga.

Hull faces a first-degree murder charge, three counts of attempted first degree murder, an aggravated assault charge and one count of firing a weapon from a vehicle, according to an arrest report.

A judge denied bond during a Monday morning hearing.

