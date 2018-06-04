Belle Glade man gets 4 years for shooting - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Belle Glade man gets 4 years for shooting

An 18-year-old behind a shooting that injured multiple people and caused the county health department building to go on lockdown was sentenced to four years in prison.

Randolph Jackson pleaded guilty Monday morning to two counts of attempted second-degree murder and weapons-related charges.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Jackson was riding on a Palm Tran bus in Belle Glade on  July 17, 2017 when he got into an argument with another man on the bus. When the bus arrived at the stop in front of the health department building, Jackson went to his mother’s car and pulled out a gun, an assistant state attorney said in court.

Investigators say someone who witnessed the shooting used his gun to return fire, hitting Jackson in the thigh.

As part of Jackson’s plea deal, he was sentenced as a youthful offender. He was facing up to life in prison.

