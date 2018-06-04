Cops: Dead dog found in suburban Vero Beach home - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

The stench of a dead dog was so overwhelming deputies needed breathing masks when they arrived at a suburban Vero Beach home, the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputies report finding a 1-year-old rottweiler deceased in the home near the 1700 block of 6th Avenue Saturday and arrested the homeowner, Terri Redstone, for animal abuse. 

The dog died three to four weeks ago, but Redstone said she last fed the dog two to three weeks ago, according to a sheriff’s office report. Her home was filled with trash and animal feces, the report states. 

"This is one of the worst animal cruelty cases we have seen,” Indian River County Sheriff Deryl Loar said in a statement. “She intentionally neglected this 1-year-old rottweiler, leaving it in the crate for several weeks to die. No animal should have to suffer such a death."

Deputies found another dog, a white whippet, alive and in good condition inside the home. The whippet was removed from the home by animal control.

Redstone was booked into the Indian River County Jail and released on $5,000 bond.

