Couple faces theft, drug charges

A Florida couple faces numerous charges after a Port St. Lucie Home Depot reported the theft of generators and pressure washers.

Police said they were told the merchandise was taken Friday by a man and woman who left the store in a U-Haul van.

Officers spotted the van on St. Lucie West Boulevard and arrested Harry and Pamela Abramson, both 36, from Winter Springs.

Police said after they pulled over the vehicle Pamela tried to hide in the van's cabin and later got behind the wheel and put it in drive but a sergeant was able to keep her from leaving the scene.

Police said they found small baggies on Harry that tested positive for heroin fentanyl and a new legend drug on Pamela.

Harry faces charges of grand theft/coordinate with others, possession of controlled substance, failure to return leased property, possession of paraphernalia, and driving with a suspended license.

Police arrested Pamela for possession of a new legend drug, resisting officers, grand theft/coordinate with others, failure to return leased property, possession of paraphernalia, and driving with a suspended license.

