2 Found dead in suburban West Palm Beach ID'd

2 Found dead in suburban West Palm Beach ID'd

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early-morning fatal shooting that claimed two lives in suburban West Palm Beach.

Deputies responded to a Stop and Go convenience store located at Belvedere Road and Drexel Road after a shooting occurred at the intersection of Okeechobee Boulevard and Military Trail around 3:18 a.m. 

When they arrived, two women and a man were standing outside the vehicle. A man and a woman were later found dead inside the vehicle.  

They were identified as 20-year-old Crystal Rivera and 33-year-old Justin Moyer.

One woman was transported to a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

No suspect information is known at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.      

