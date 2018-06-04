2 Found dead in suburban West Palm Beach ID'd

There are plenty of free doughnuts for the taking if you know where to go on Friday.

Doughnut or donut? Who cares - find out where to get one free on National Doughnut Day

The retail giant has identified at least 100 non-profitable stores, according to experts.

Think about when you go shopping for food at the grocery store. You walk through the door, grab a cart, grab your groceries off the shelves, but most people never think twice to wipe the cart down. Do you ever think what’s on the handle you’re touching and putting your food on?

What bacteria is on your shopping cart? 10 carts were tested for germs and this is what we found.

President Donald Trump says he has "absolute right to PARDON myself" but says has "done nothing wrong" in the Russia probe.

President Donald Trump said on Twitter he has 'absolute right to PARDON myself' but says has 'done nothing wrong' in the Russia probe. (Source: AP/Evan Vucci)

The Latest: Sanders says 'no one is above the law'

A search is underway for a 7-month-old Virginia girl who was abducted near the North Carolina/Virginia state line early Monday morning.

AMBER Alert: Baby abducted by father in 'extreme danger,' possibly headed to NC

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early-morning fatal shooting that claimed two lives in suburban West Palm Beach.

Deputies responded to a Stop and Go convenience store located at Belvedere Road and Drexel Road after a shooting occurred at the intersection of Okeechobee Boulevard and Military Trail around 3:18 a.m.

When they arrived, two women and a man were standing outside the vehicle. A man and a woman were later found dead inside the vehicle.

They were identified as 20-year-old Crystal Rivera and 33-year-old Justin Moyer.

One woman was transported to a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

No suspect information is known at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

#TrafficAlert Westbound Military Trail and Okeechobee Blvd is shut down for at least a half hour to an hour due to Crime Scene personnel collecting evidence of a shooting that occurred in the area. Suspect and victim information are unknown at this time. pic.twitter.com/DClVFRPqdS — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) June 4, 2018