Animal rescue still cleaning up after flooding

Thursday, May 31 2018 3:22 PM EDT2018-05-31 19:22:44 GMT
(Source: WIS)
(Source: WIS)
Think about when you go shopping for food at the grocery store. You walk through the door, grab a cart, grab your groceries off the shelves, but most people never think twice to wipe the cart down. Do you ever think what’s on the handle you’re touching and putting your food on?
Think about when you go shopping for food at the grocery store. You walk through the door, grab a cart, grab your groceries off the shelves, but most people never think twice to wipe the cart down. Do you ever think what’s on the handle you’re touching and putting your food on?
Mostly mud has replaced the areas that were filled with grass on the Barky Pines Animal Rescue property.
Just two weeks ago, there was so much standing water you almost needed a boat to drive around the property.
The rising water forcing the animals to stay in temporary homes.
"All of our supplies for the dogs, the dog food, bags and crates that we had that we were saving in case of an evacuation from a hurricane things like that. Everything was contaminated from the mud and stuck in the mud," said sanctuary operator Elizabeth Accomando.
She says the community is helping. "The supply drive nearly replenished nearly all of the dog food that we lost we are very grateful along with cat food and litter and other supplies that we have."
Meanwhile, hard work continues to get the place ready for animals to return. "We started dismantling over here the corral, all of the pens for the chickens and the ducks all have to be dismantled cleaning as we go getting the contaminations off."
Over the weekend the community held a fundraiser. The organization says a $15 thousand grant donation was given to them.