Animal rescue still cleaning up after flooding - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Animal rescue still cleaning up after flooding

Mostly mud has replaced the areas that were filled with grass on the Barky Pines Animal Rescue property.

Just two weeks ago, there was so much standing water you almost needed a boat to drive around the property. 

The rising water forcing the animals to stay in temporary homes.

"All of our supplies for the dogs, the dog food, bags and crates that we had that we were saving in case of an evacuation from a hurricane things like that. Everything was contaminated from the mud and stuck in the mud," said sanctuary operator Elizabeth Accomando.

She says the community is helping. "The supply drive nearly replenished nearly all of the dog food that we lost we are very grateful along with cat food and litter and other supplies that we have."

Meanwhile, hard work continues to get the place ready for animals to return. "We started dismantling over here the corral, all of the pens for the chickens and the ducks all have to be dismantled cleaning as we go getting the contaminations off." 

Over the weekend the community held a fundraiser. The organization says a $15 thousand grant donation was given to them.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.