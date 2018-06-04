Algae blooms appear on Lake Okeechobee

There are plenty of free doughnuts for the taking if you know where to go on Friday.

Doughnut or donut? Who cares - find out where to get one free on National Doughnut Day

The retail giant has identified at least 100 non-profitable stores, according to experts.

Think about when you go shopping for food at the grocery store. You walk through the door, grab a cart, grab your groceries off the shelves, but most people never think twice to wipe the cart down. Do you ever think what’s on the handle you’re touching and putting your food on?

What bacteria is on your shopping cart? 10 carts were tested for germs and this is what we found.

President Donald Trump says he has "absolute right to PARDON myself" but says has "done nothing wrong" in the Russia probe.

President Donald Trump said on Twitter he has 'absolute right to PARDON myself' but says has 'done nothing wrong' in the Russia probe. (Source: AP/Evan Vucci)

The Latest: Sanders says 'no one is above the law'

A search is underway for a 7-month-old Virginia girl who was abducted near the North Carolina/Virginia state line early Monday morning.

AMBER Alert: Baby abducted by father in 'extreme danger,' possibly headed to NC

There is some alarming news for people on the Treasure Coast.

Algae blooms are now forming in the Port Mayaca area. This comes just days after the Army Corps of Engineers began discharging water in the St. Lucie Estuary.

Near the Port Mayaca Lock and Dam, it's a sight no one wants to see.

Kenny Hinkle Jr. snapped a photo at the location Sunday.

"Almost the new norm," said Hinkle Jr.

Now he's wondering if that algae will be in his backyard soon.

"We're going to have algae in our river," he said.

Friday we told you Lake Okeechobee was in prime condition for algae blooms with sunlight and nutrients in the water.

The U.S. Army Corps is discharging water east.

"2016 algae crisis was from the lake and it is going to be in 2018 as well," said Hinkle Jr.

Preparations are also underway to alleviate possible lost business on the Treasure Coast.

At Ohana Surf Shop, Tara Schwartz has her Ohana Bus ready to drive out of town for paddleboard lessons.

"Take them on the bus, take them down to Jupiter, we can go up to Fort Pierce," said Schwartz.

The hope now is the algae somehow stays away.

A Department of Environmental Protection spokesperson received a report of the algae bloom Sunday. Staff assessed the site Monday and will collect a sample.