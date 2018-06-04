Algae blooms appear on Lake Okeechobee - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Algae blooms appear on Lake Okeechobee

There is some alarming news for people on the Treasure Coast.

Algae blooms are now forming in the Port Mayaca area. This comes just days after the Army Corps of Engineers began discharging water in the St. Lucie Estuary.

Near the Port Mayaca Lock and Dam, it's a sight no one wants to see.

Kenny Hinkle Jr. snapped a photo at the location Sunday.

"Almost the new norm," said Hinkle Jr.

Now he's wondering if that algae will be in his backyard soon.

"We're going to have algae in our river," he said.

Friday we told you Lake Okeechobee was in prime condition for algae blooms with sunlight and nutrients in the water.

The U.S. Army Corps is discharging water east.

"2016 algae crisis was from the lake and it is going to be in 2018 as well," said Hinkle Jr.

Preparations are also underway to alleviate possible lost business on the Treasure Coast.

At Ohana Surf Shop, Tara Schwartz has her Ohana Bus ready to drive out of town for paddleboard lessons.

"Take them on the bus, take them down to Jupiter, we can go up to Fort Pierce," said Schwartz.

The hope now is the algae somehow stays away.

A Department of Environmental Protection spokesperson received a report of the algae bloom Sunday. Staff assessed the site Monday and will collect a sample.

