Abandoned husky recovering in Palm Beach County

There are plenty of free doughnuts for the taking if you know where to go on Friday.

Doughnut or donut? Who cares - find out where to get one free on National Doughnut Day

The retail giant has identified at least 100 non-profitable stores, according to experts.

Think about when you go shopping for food at the grocery store. You walk through the door, grab a cart, grab your groceries off the shelves, but most people never think twice to wipe the cart down. Do you ever think what’s on the handle you’re touching and putting your food on?

What bacteria is on your shopping cart? 10 carts were tested for germs and this is what we found.

President Donald Trump says he has "absolute right to PARDON myself" but says has "done nothing wrong" in the Russia probe.

President Donald Trump said on Twitter he has 'absolute right to PARDON myself' but says has 'done nothing wrong' in the Russia probe. (Source: AP/Evan Vucci)

A search is underway for a 7-month-old Virginia girl who was abducted near the North Carolina/Virginia state line early Monday morning.

A husky found locked in a cage in a remote horseback riding trail in Miami-Dade is in Palm Beach County recovering at a husky rescue.

With those signature sky blue eyes and white coat, Lucky, what they call her now, doesn’t walk quite right.

“We were going to come back and get the car and then when we turned around, she just looked at me…”Are you just going to leave me here?” Georgina Milhet told Miami TV station WSVN.

Milhet and her nephew, Michael Gutierrez, were horseback riding in a remote area in the outskirts of Miami known for dog dumping, called the Redlands, when they happened to find her Sunday.

“Just sat there the whole time, wagging the whole time and it was just drinking and drinking and drinking. It was just bad,” Gutierrez told WSVN.

Jupiter based GTS Husky Rescue took Lucky in. She’s been at the vet all day. Her legs are deformed, and she’s undersized.

“From what (the vet’s thinking) is that she was stuck in a small cage and her body just naturally grew into the way it is,” said Cory Shaver who lives at the nonprofit’s property.

The orthopedic surgeon says surgery will likely be too painful for her, so they will try prosthetics so she can finally be a dog.

To relieve pressure on her front legs, she props herself up on her backside.

“She’s adapted well to the way she is. She’s extremely happy dog right now, the way she is. So if we could help her out and get her to a forever home that can handle her and take care of her, that’s going to be the best option for her,” Shaver said.

GTS has been around since 2013, and Lucky is the 41st dog there right now.

Since 2013, they’ve helped over 700 huskies.

They think Lucky needs a couple months there before she can be adopted.

