School safety recommendations outlined in report

A new report a Broward County League of Cities task force details more than 100 ways schools can make their students safer.

RELATED: More Parkland coverage

“I want more progress," said Max Schachter, whose son Alex died at Stoneman Douglas High School in February. “I want it quicker.”

The task force consisted of elected leaders, law enforcement, fire rescue, school board members, teachers, principals, union members as well as victims of the shooting and parents of those who died. They met 10 times to develop the 93-page report.

“(It is) a blueprint that we can start to work from right now," Broward County Board of County Commissioners Mayor Beam Furr said.

The 102 recommendations cover multiple topics, including school security upgrades, mental health resources, school discipline programs, school resource officers and community safety.

"Require all access points to campuses to be monitored and secured," Sunrise Mayor Michael Ryan said. "To expedite projects that are underway including single-point entry, surveillance camera upgrades, development of additional fencing, metal detector employment and making sure all classroom doors can be automatically locked."

The school hardening recommendations are what Schachter would like to see as the main focus in the immediate future.

"Every teacher needs to be teaching with a locked classroom door," he said. "Just like in Santa Fe, there should be no way that guy got into that classroom.”

Schachter personally knows all too well what’s at risk.

“Hardening of the windows inside that classroom. That’s how Alex died," said Schachter.

Along with Schachter, April Schentrup participated in the task force. She's a school principal.

"In 2012 they said that single-point entires were their main priority, so why are we still waiting?" Schentrup said.

Her daughter Carmen died on Valentine's Day in the Parkland shooting.

"It’s frustrating. There are many of us who feel angry, but I think we’re trying to channel that anger into making something positive," she said.

The biggest issue in implementing the recommendations is funding, Broward County leaders said.

"We’d love to be able to put every recommendation into place right now, but the reality is we don’t have all the resources," Furr said.

While the report doesn't identify funding sources, the initial goal was to come up with a comprehensive plan. Now, they'll start looking at what to fund and how.

"We tried to do this during budget season to give every school board, every city, every county, to give all of us a chance to look at where resources might be available," Furr said.

Take a look at the report here: http://browardleague.org/school-community-public-safety-task-force/