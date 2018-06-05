Delray Beach's free parking coming to an end - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Delray Beach's free parking coming to an end

The days of free parking in Delray Beach will soon be over.

Multiple ordinances will be voted on Tuesday to not only determine the cost but for the duration that drivers can park.

New parking meters are being installed along Atlantic Avenue.  Prime spots will now cost people $2 an hour for a max of three hours.

The cost and times vary and range from $1.50 an hour to $2 an hour. Parking garages are $5 flat.

The length of time drivers can park varies around downtown, but there are spots that allow drivers to park for up to 14 hours. 

The city estimates the new fees will generate $1.36 million once paid parking begins in 2019.

Three ordinances will be voted on Tuesday night. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at City Hall. 

Click here to read Tuesday's full agenda.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.