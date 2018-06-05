8-Foot alligator pulled from harbor in West Palm - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

8-Foot alligator pulled from harbor in West Palm

There was a rare site Monday in downtown West Palm Beach --- a big alligator swimming among the boats at Palm Harbor Marina.

The gator was recorded around noon by Tom Carroll, weaving in and out among the docked vessel.

Trappers arrived and video shows four people pulling the big guy out of the salty water.

The alligator measured 8 feet, 4 inches long.  

According to NOAA, while alligators can tolerate salt water for a few hours, they are primarily freshwater animals.

 

However, due to the influx of freshwater from heavy rains in May, it's not uncommon to see an alligator or two in a salty bay or waterway.

In November 2017, an 8-foot crocodile was spotted swimming in the saltwater along Hollywood Beach.

