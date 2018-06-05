Police thought he OD'd but he was actually shot

Think about when you go shopping for food at the grocery store. You walk through the door, grab a cart, grab your groceries off the shelves, but most people never think twice to wipe the cart down. Do you ever think what’s on the handle you’re touching and putting your food on?

What bacteria is on your shopping cart? 10 carts were tested for germs and this is what we found.

President Donald Trump says he has "absolute right to PARDON myself" but says has "done nothing wrong" in the Russia probe.

President Donald Trump said on Twitter he has 'absolute right to PARDON myself' but says has 'done nothing wrong' in the Russia probe. (Source: AP/Evan Vucci)

The Latest: Giuliani says statement on meeting was a mistake

Fashion designer Kate Spade was discovered dead Tuesday in New York, police officials said.

Police say Emma Kennedy was abducted Sunday from a Kwik Mart on Riverside Drive in Danville after Carl Kennedy assaulted Emma's mother.

Instead, Trump said he would be hosting a ceremony, featuring the U.S. Marine Band and the U.S. Army Chorus, that "will honor our great country... and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem."

Seizing an opportunity to fan a culture war he has stoked, Trump tweeted Tuesday: "Honoring America! NFL, no escaping to Locker Rooms!" (Source: @realdonaldtrump/Twitter)

Talk about political football: No Eagles at the White House

Just hours before his 29th birthday a man was found shot in Delray Beach.

He was discovered in his car after it crashed Saturday night near Southwest 8th Avenue and Southwest 3rd Court.

Police said it appeared a black Chrysler 200 drove through a fence and struck a parked car in a driveway.

Officers said the driver was inside the car, the airbags had gone off, the rear window was smashed and there was a crack in the front windshield.

The driver was alive but unable to speak and police said they thought he had overdosed. They gave him Narcan but paramedics later found a small bullet wound in the back of his head.

Police have identified the man as Roy Criscione.

He was taken to Delray Medical Center where he died Monday.

Police said Criscione had been living in his car and was originally from New York.

The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner ruled his death was caused by the gunshot wound.

Police are asking the public for help. If you know anything related to this incident you are urged to call DBPD Det. Oscar Leon at (561) 243-7845 or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County (800) 458-TIPS.