Police thought he OD'd but he was actually shot

Police thought he OD'd but he was actually shot

Just hours before his 29th birthday a man was found shot in Delray Beach.

He was discovered in his car after it crashed Saturday night near Southwest 8th Avenue and Southwest 3rd Court.

Police said it appeared a black Chrysler 200 drove through a fence and struck a parked car in a driveway.

Officers said the driver was inside the car, the airbags had gone off, the rear window was smashed and there was a crack in the front windshield.

The driver was alive but unable to speak and police said they thought he had overdosed. They gave him Narcan but paramedics later found a small bullet wound in the back of his head.

Police have identified the man as Roy Criscione.

He was taken to Delray Medical Center where he died Monday.

Police said Criscione had been living in his car and was originally from New York.

The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner ruled his death was caused by the gunshot wound.

Police are asking the public for help. If you know anything related to this incident you are urged to call DBPD Det. Oscar Leon at (561) 243-7845 or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County (800) 458-TIPS.

 

