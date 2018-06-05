Firefighters rescue driver in canal crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Firefighters rescue driver in canal crash

Firefighters rescued a driver who lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a canal Tuesday.

It happened around noon near the 2900 block of G Road East in Loxahatchee Groves, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The driver was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

What caused the driver to crash is not clear.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.

 

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.