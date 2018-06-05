Competition in Canada aims to prevent algae

Posted: Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:49 AM EDT 2018-06-05 04:49:46 GMT Updated: Tuesday, June 5 2018 10:04 PM EDT 2018-06-06 02:04:33 GMT Seizing an opportunity to fan a culture war he has stoked, Trump tweeted Tuesday: "Honoring America! NFL, no escaping to Locker Rooms!" (Source: @realdonaldtrump/Twitter)
Instead, Trump said he would be hosting a ceremony, featuring the U.S. Marine Band and the U.S. Army Chorus, that "will honor our great country... and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem."
More >> Updated: Tuesday, June 5 2018 9:02 PM EDT 2018-06-06 01:02:38 GMT Credit: NCDPS
Police say Emma Kennedy was abducted Sunday from a Kwik Mart on Riverside Drive in Danville after Carl Kennedy assaulted Emma's mother.
Posted: Tuesday, June 5 2018
Fashion designer Kate Spade was discovered dead Tuesday in New York, police officials said.
Fashion designer Kate Spade was discovered dead Tuesday in New York, police officials said.
Posted: Monday, June 4 2018
President Donald Trump said on Twitter he has 'absolute right to PARDON myself' but says has 'done nothing wrong' in the Russia probe.
President Donald Trump says he has "absolute right to PARDON myself" but says has "done nothing wrong" in the Russia probe.
More >> Updated: Thursday, May 31 2018 3:22 PM EDT 2018-05-31 19:22:44 GMT (Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
Think about when you go shopping for food at the grocery store. You walk through the door, grab a cart, grab your groceries off the shelves, but most people never think twice to wipe the cart down. Do you ever think what’s on the handle you’re touching and putting your food on?
As fears of another algae crisis grow on the Treasure Coast, efforts are ramping up to prevent blooms not just here in Florida, but around the globe.
Koos Baas is with Green Water Solution in Wellington.
His company is a finalist for a $10 million prize in the
Everglades Foundation George Barley Water Competition.
It's an effort to find solutions for phosphorous-polluted bodies of water around the globe including Lake Okeechobee.
Baas says his device would be able to extract phosphorous from the water.
"You can do that with this technology," said Baas. You can take phosphorous out of the water and avoid algae blooms to happen."
Mark Perry with Florida's Oceanographic Society approves.
"Noble effort. Got to stop the sources of it," said Perry.
Baas says it's all about raising awareness, not so much the prize.
"At the end of the day, it's a worldwide problem and it needs to be solved and I'm very happy that we can contribute to finding a solution."
