Delray could eliminate overnight parking

The City of Delray Beach is planning on doing away with overnight parking in their downtown area. The city commissioners will vote on new city ordinances Tuesday night. 

Commissioners will also look to start charging for parking on Atlantic Avenue. 

“Unfortunately the time has come, I think, to do something about Atlantic avenue,” said commissioner Adam Frankel. 

Currently, people can leave their cars in the downtown parking garages or on certain surface parking lots but under a new ordinance, drivers would be ticketed if they leave their cars overnight. 

 “One of the issues we found is people leave their cars overnight for weekly or monthly basis so that needed to be address,” said Frankel. 

But Mark Denker with the Delray Downtown Development Authority worried about Delray’s active nightlife. 

“I think if a person has a little bit too much to drink and does the honorable thing, than they are stuck with their car getting a ticket ,” said Denker. 

The commission will take look at all the changes to the cities parking and could delay their vote if they feel they need to make further changes. 

 

