Wellington company works to prevent algae

President Donald Trump says he has "absolute right to PARDON myself" but says has "done nothing wrong" in the Russia probe.

President Donald Trump said on Twitter he has 'absolute right to PARDON myself' but says has 'done nothing wrong' in the Russia probe. (Source: AP/Evan Vucci)

The Latest: Giuliani says statement on meeting was a mistake

Fashion designer Kate Spade was discovered dead Tuesday in New York, police officials said.

Police say Emma Kennedy was abducted Sunday from a Kwik Mart on Riverside Drive in Danville after Carl Kennedy assaulted Emma's mother.

Instead, Trump said he would be hosting a ceremony, featuring the U.S. Marine Band and the U.S. Army Chorus, that "will honor our great country... and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem."

Seizing an opportunity to fan a culture war he has stoked, Trump tweeted Tuesday: "Honoring America! NFL, no escaping to Locker Rooms!" (Source: @realdonaldtrump/Twitter)

Talk about political football: No Eagles at the White House

Designer Kate Spade was found hanged in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartment Tuesday morning in an apparent suicide, law enforcement officials said.

(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). This May 13, 2004 photo shows designer Kate Spade during an interview in New York. Spade was found dead in an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Spade remembered as vibrant and colorful, like her creations

As fears of another algae crisis grow on the Treasure Coast, efforts are ramping up to prevent blooms not just here in Florida, but around the globe.

RELATED: Discharges begin on Lake Okeechobee | Algae spotted on the lake

Koos Baas is with Green Water Solution in Wellington.

His company is a finalist for a $10 million prize in the Everglades Foundation George Barley Water Competition.

It's an effort to find solutions for phosphorous-polluted bodies of water around the globe including Lake Okeechobee.

Baas says his device would be able to extract phosphorous from the water.

"You can do that with this technology," said Baas. You can take phosphorous out of the water and avoid algae blooms to happen."

Mark Perry with Florida's Oceanographic Society approves.

"Noble effort. Got to stop the sources of it," said Perry.

Baas says it's all about raising awareness, not so much the prize.

"At the end of the day, it's a worldwide problem and it needs to be solved and I'm very happy that we can contribute to finding a solution."