Algae test results expected to be released today

Posted: Wednesday, June 6 2018 12:20 AM EDT 2018-06-06 04:20:56 GMT Updated: Wednesday, June 6 2018 10:48 AM EDT 2018-06-06 14:48:01 GMT (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). This May 13, 2004 photo shows designer Kate Spade during an interview in New York. Spade was found dead in an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.
Designer Kate Spade was found hanged in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartment Tuesday morning in an apparent suicide, law enforcement officials said.
More >> Posted: Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:49 AM EDT 2018-06-05 04:49:46 GMT Updated: Wednesday, June 6 2018 10:46 AM EDT 2018-06-06 14:46:37 GMT Seizing an opportunity to fan a culture war he has stoked, Trump tweeted Tuesday: "Honoring America! NFL, no escaping to Locker Rooms!" (Source: @realdonaldtrump/Twitter)
Instead, Trump said he would be hosting a ceremony, featuring the U.S. Marine Band and the U.S. Army Chorus, that "will honor our great country... and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem."
More >> Updated: Wednesday, June 6 2018 8:04 AM EDT 2018-06-06 12:04:02 GMT Credit: NCDPS
Police say Emma Kennedy was abducted Sunday from a Kwik Mart on Riverside Drive in Danville after Carl Kennedy assaulted Emma's mother.
More >> Posted: Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:15 PM EDT 2018-06-05 16:15:59 GMT Updated: Tuesday, June 5 2018 2:09 PM EDT 2018-06-05 18:09:09 GMT
Fashion designer Kate Spade was discovered dead Tuesday in New York, police officials said.
More >> Posted: Monday, June 4 2018 8:58 AM EDT 2018-06-04 12:58:54 GMT Updated: Tuesday, June 5 2018 1:11 AM EDT 2018-06-05 05:11:30 GMT President Donald Trump said on Twitter he has 'absolute right to PARDON myself' but says has 'done nothing wrong' in the Russia probe. (Source: AP/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump says he has "absolute right to PARDON myself" but says has "done nothing wrong" in the Russia probe.
Test results from water samples taken at Lake Okeechobee are expected to be released Wednesday.
The state was called to the lake to test the water after algae was found near Port Mayaca in Martin County.
RELATED: Discharges begin on Lake Okeechobee | Algae spotted on the lake
The Department of Environmental Protection is testing the algae to see if it is toxic. If it presents a risk to human health, a health advisory will be issued.
Two samples were take Monday by DEP, one near Port Mayaca and the other near Canal Point in Palm Beach County.
Treasure Coast residents are staying on top of the updates because the water quality could affect their health and livelihood.
Friday marked the first day of water releases from Lake Okeechobee into the St. Lucie Estuary, and the water contained algae.
On Thursday, the Army Corps of Engineers will announce whether it plans to reduce, maintain or increase water releases from Lake Okeechobee.
Discharges began after the Corps said, "We must start aggressively managing the water level to create storage for additional rain in the coming wet season."
