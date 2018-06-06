Loxahatchee Groves residents upset over roads

Wednesday, June 6 2018 12:20 AM EDT2018-06-06 04:20:56 GMT
Wednesday, June 6 2018 10:48 AM EDT2018-06-06 14:48:01 GMT
(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). This May 13, 2004 photo shows designer Kate Spade during an interview in New York. Spade was found dead in an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.
Designer Kate Spade was found hanged in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartment Tuesday morning in an apparent suicide, law enforcement officials said.
Loxahatchee Groves resident Gena Bark is tired of the road problems. "Furious. My husband wants to move."
Bark and her friend Beverly Colehower are fed up with what they call horrible road conditions. They say the unpaved roads in their community have not been maintained and flood when it rains.
"I have horses, I have cows my veterinarian won't come down the road," Bark said.
Colehower says she paid $300 to repair her car after driving on the bumpy roads. "I have a Honda Civic and I tore the complete front end off of it, and I had to have it repaired. From then on I would park down the street and put on galoshes and walk back and forth."
The women will be among other neighbors who plan to attend a Tuesday night town hall meeting to demand a solution to the road problems.
"Bear with us, we are working in five different directions to get it resolved and we understand what people are frustrated about. They have every right to be frustrated and angry," said Loxahatchee Groves Vice Mayor Todd McLendon.