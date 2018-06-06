Man gets life for shooting mother of young son - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man gets life for shooting mother of young son

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Palm Beach County man has been sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting the mother of his young son.

RELATED: Alarming truth about Florida's gun law created to protect domestic abuse victims

News outlets reports that 44-year-old Gavin Guy was sentenced Tuesday after a Palm Beach County jury found him guilty of first-degree murder.

Authorities say Guy shot and killed 26-year-old Natasha Hoffenden outside of their suburban West Palm Beach home in December 2016. Hoffenden had called 911, reporting that Guy had her keys and purse and prevented her from leaving the apartment.

Guy acknowledged shooting Hoffenden but claimed it was an accident.

Hoffenden's son now lives with the boy's grandfather, and Hoffenden's daughter from another relationship is in her father's custody.

Associated Press 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.