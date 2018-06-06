All lanes back open after I-95 SB semi crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

All lanes back open after I-95 SB semi crash

A semi and three other vehicles crashed Wednesday morning on Interstate 95 southbound at Forest Hill Boulevard, causing heavy delays in West Palm Beach.

The wreck occurred at about 8:11 a.m. Four left lanes were blocked for about two hours.

The cause of the wreck has not been released.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt. 

All lanes were back open around 9:45 a.m.

