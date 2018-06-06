Storm causes damage in Lake Worth - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Storm causes damage in Lake Worth

Tuesday's fast moving storms caused a little bit of damage in Palm Beach County. 

Winds picked up a trampoline and toppled it into the front yard of a house on Poseidon Place in Lake Worth.

Neighbors say the storm lasted for about 10 minutes and had a little bit of hail too.

Chris Tejeda was hunkered inside his house until it passed. 

"We’re used to Florida crazy weather," Tejeda said. "You know a little bit of rain doesn’t really hurt anybody, but you step outside and see this, you don’t realize it was that crazy."

