Driver in canal crash succumbs to injuries

A driver who lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a canal Tuesday has died.
The crash happened around noon near the 2000 block of G Road East in Loxahatchee Groves, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.
First responders said the car was partially submerged and resting on the driver's side. They said by using a Bobcat, fire rescue vehicles and chains they were able to turn the vehicle to give divers access to her.
With the help of ladders placed on a steep bank, rescue crews said they were able to lift the driver to land.
The driver was transported to a hospital in critical condition. She later died as a result of her injuries, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
PBSO identified her as 52-year-old Wanda Thompson Cangelosi of Palm Beach Gardens.
Investigators said she failed to negotiate a curve at the intersection of North Road and G Road East.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.