Suspect in West Palm Beach stabbing held in jail

President Donald Trump says he has "absolute right to PARDON myself" but says has "done nothing wrong" in the Russia probe.

President Donald Trump said on Twitter he has 'absolute right to PARDON myself' but says has 'done nothing wrong' in the Russia probe. (Source: AP/Evan Vucci)

The Latest: Giuliani says statement on meeting was a mistake

Fashion designer Kate Spade was discovered dead Tuesday in New York, police officials said.

Police say Emma Kennedy was abducted Sunday from a Kwik Mart on Riverside Drive in Danville after Carl Kennedy assaulted Emma's mother.

Instead, Trump said he would be hosting a ceremony, featuring the U.S. Marine Band and the U.S. Army Chorus, that "will honor our great country... and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem."

Seizing an opportunity to fan a culture war he has stoked, Trump tweeted Tuesday: "Honoring America! NFL, no escaping to Locker Rooms!" (Source: @realdonaldtrump/Twitter)

Talk about political football: No Eagles at the White House

Designer Kate Spade was found hanged in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartment Tuesday morning in an apparent suicide, law enforcement officials said.

(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). This May 13, 2004 photo shows designer Kate Spade during an interview in New York. Spade was found dead in an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Spade remembered as vibrant and colorful, like her creations

A man suspected of stabbing a woman in downtown West Palm Beach was ordering by a judge Wednesday to be held in the Palm Beach County Jail without bond.

D'Antoine Roselle Jackson, 22, is accused of stabbing a woman in the heart while she rode her bicycle in downtown West Palm Beach on April 8.

Police say Jackson tried robbing Suzanne, who asked WPTV not to use her last name, under the Royal Park bridge along Flagler Drive.

Jackson placed both of his hands on her bicycle and attempted to take her backpack purse, an arrest report states.

She tried pushing him off, but he stabbed her in the chest, officers say. He reportedly ran away as she laid screaming on the ground.

Surveillance video from a nearby building captured Jackson run inside a parking garage and hide in a portable bathroom for eight hours, the report states.

An employer identified Jackson to officers after seeing his camouflage jacket on the news. The jacket was found in the portable bathroom toilet, according to the report.

Fort Pierce police officers arrested Jackson on a trespassing charge May 3.

Jackson admitted to sleeping under the bridge and owning a knife, but denied getting in any altercation with the victim, an officer said. Records show DNA on Suzanne’s backpack matched strongly to Jackson.

Jackson was transferred to the Palm Beach County Jail on June 5 and he’s facing charges for attempted first-degree murder and robbery. If convicted, Jackson could face up to life in prison.