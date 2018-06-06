Suspect in West Palm Beach stabbing held in jail - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Suspect in West Palm Beach stabbing held in jail

A man suspected of stabbing a woman in downtown West Palm Beach was ordering by a judge Wednesday to be held in the Palm Beach County Jail without bond.

D'Antoine Roselle Jackson, 22, is accused of stabbing a woman in the heart while she rode her bicycle in downtown West Palm Beach on April 8.

Police say Jackson tried robbing Suzanne, who asked WPTV not to use her last name, under the Royal Park bridge along Flagler Drive.

Jackson placed both of his hands on her bicycle and attempted to take her backpack purse, an arrest report states. 

She tried pushing him off, but he stabbed her in the chest, officers say. He reportedly ran away as she laid screaming on the ground. 

Surveillance video from a nearby building captured Jackson run inside a parking garage and hide in a portable bathroom for eight hours, the report states. 

An employer identified Jackson to officers after seeing his camouflage jacket on the news. The jacket was found in the portable bathroom toilet, according to the report.

Fort Pierce police officers arrested Jackson on a trespassing charge May 3. 

Jackson admitted to sleeping under the bridge and owning a knife, but denied getting in any altercation with the victim, an officer said. Records show DNA on Suzanne’s backpack matched strongly to Jackson.

Jackson was transferred to the Palm Beach County Jail on June 5 and he’s facing charges for attempted first-degree murder and robbery. If convicted, Jackson could face up to life in prison. 

