Man gets prison for scamming veterans program - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man gets prison for scamming veterans program

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man involved in a scheme that stole more than $24 million from a federal education benefits program designed to help veterans post 9/11 is now headed to prison.

New Jersey federal prosecutors said David Alvey received a five-year sentence Monday. The 51-year-old Harrisburg man had pleaded guilty in February to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Prosecutors said Alvey and two other conspirators aggressively marketed online courses to thousands of veterans who thought they were enrolling in accredited courses taught by faculty from Caldwell University in New Jersey. But they ended up in online correspondence courses administered by an unaccredited company the firm subcontracted.

The conspirators will have to pay restitution.

Associated Press 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.