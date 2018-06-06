DCF: Baby found in ocean likely born at hospital

Posted: Wednesday, June 6 2018 12:20 AM EDT 2018-06-06 04:20:56 GMT Updated: Wednesday, June 6 2018 4:41 PM EDT 2018-06-06 20:41:09 GMT (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). This May 13, 2004 photo shows designer Kate Spade during an interview in New York. Spade was found dead in an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.
Designer Kate Spade was found hanged in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartment Tuesday morning in an apparent suicide, law enforcement officials said.
Posted: Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:49 AM EDT
Seizing an opportunity to fan a culture war he has stoked, Trump tweeted Tuesday: "Honoring America! NFL, no escaping to Locker Rooms!" (Source: @realdonaldtrump/Twitter)
Instead, Trump said he would be hosting a ceremony, featuring the U.S. Marine Band and the U.S. Army Chorus, that "will honor our great country... and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem."
Updated: Wednesday, June 6 2018 8:04 AM EDT
Credit: NCDPS
Police say Emma Kennedy was abducted Sunday from a Kwik Mart on Riverside Drive in Danville after Carl Kennedy assaulted Emma's mother.
Posted: Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:15 PM EDT
Fashion designer Kate Spade was discovered dead Tuesday in New York, police officials said.
Posted: Monday, June 4 2018 8:58 AM EDT
President Donald Trump said on Twitter he has 'absolute right to PARDON myself' but says has 'done nothing wrong' in the Russia probe. (Source: AP/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump says he has "absolute right to PARDON myself" but says has "done nothing wrong" in the Russia probe.
A deceased baby found floating in the water off the coast of the Boynton Beach Inlet was likely born in a hospital around Memorial Day weekend, the Department of Children and Families says.
An off-duty Boynton Beach firefighter found the child in the water nearly 100 feet of the coast on Friday.
Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office investigators are working to determine the nationality of the baby girl.
According to a DCF report, the baby had a heel prick, indicative of a hospital delivery.
Photo by PBSO
The sheriff's office released an artist's rendering of how the baby likely appeared at birth. The newborn was recovered around 1 p.m. Friday but PBSO does not know how long the baby was in the water.
An autopsy is pending, however, no trauma was noted on the baby, the report states.
No further details are known at this time and neither the mother nor infant has been identified, DCF said.
Investigators ask anyone with information to call Call Detective C. Hamilton 561.688.4155 or email Hamiltonc@pbso.org.
