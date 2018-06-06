DCF: Baby found in ocean likely born at hospital - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

DCF: Baby found in ocean likely born at hospital

A deceased baby found floating in the water off the coast of the Boynton Beach Inlet was likely born in a hospital around Memorial Day weekend, the Department of Children and Families says. 

An off-duty Boynton Beach firefighter found the child in the water nearly 100 feet of the coast on Friday. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office investigators are working to determine the nationality of the baby girl.

According to a DCF report, the baby had a heel prick, indicative of a hospital delivery. 


Photo by PBSO

The sheriff's office released an artist's rendering of how the baby likely appeared at birth. The newborn was recovered around 1 p.m. Friday but PBSO does not know how long the baby was in the water.

An autopsy is pending, however, no trauma was noted on the baby, the report states.

No further details are known at this time and neither the mother nor infant has been identified, DCF said.

Investigators ask anyone with information to call Call Detective C. Hamilton 561.688.4155 or email Hamiltonc@pbso.org.

