FWC issues report on drowned fisherman

President Donald Trump says he has "absolute right to PARDON myself" but says has "done nothing wrong" in the Russia probe.

President Donald Trump said on Twitter he has 'absolute right to PARDON myself' but says has 'done nothing wrong' in the Russia probe. (Source: AP/Evan Vucci)

The Latest: Giuliani says statement on meeting was a mistake

Fashion designer Kate Spade was discovered dead Tuesday in New York, police officials said.

Police say Emma Kennedy was abducted Sunday from a Kwik Mart on Riverside Drive in Danville after Carl Kennedy assaulted Emma's mother.

Instead, Trump said he would be hosting a ceremony, featuring the U.S. Marine Band and the U.S. Army Chorus, that "will honor our great country... and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem."

Seizing an opportunity to fan a culture war he has stoked, Trump tweeted Tuesday: "Honoring America! NFL, no escaping to Locker Rooms!" (Source: @realdonaldtrump/Twitter)

Talk about political football: No Eagles at the White House

Designer Kate Spade was found hanged in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartment Tuesday morning in an apparent suicide, law enforcement officials said.

(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). This May 13, 2004 photo shows designer Kate Spade during an interview in New York. Spade was found dead in an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Spade remembered as vibrant and colorful, like her creations

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has issued their final report on a fisherman who died in a boating accident on Lake Okeechobee in January.

Nik Kayler of Apopka went missing while participating in a fishing tournament on Lake Okeechobee on January 4, 2018.

According to a report by FWC, Kayler was a passenger on a motorboat operated by William Robert Kisiah.

Kisiah's vessel encountered high winds as it neared the center of the lake. The high winds generated waves and hazardous water conditions.

FWC says the boat penetrated a wave and became swamped. Kayler was ejected from the boat at that time. Kisiah lost power to his outboard motor while attempting to retrieve Kayler from the water.

Kisiah attempted to utilize his trolling motor to navigate to Kayler, but the rough conditions caused him to fall overboard. When Kisiah returned to the boat, Kayler was no longer in sight. FWC says the wind and waves were more than the trolling motor could overcome. Eventually the trolling motor lost power, leaving Kisiah adrift.

At approximately 5:05 p.m., check in for the final flight was completed and the tournament director was notified that Kisiah's vessel had still not arrived.

A search and rescue mission was initiated to locate the missing men.

At approximately 10:45 p.m., a Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputy located Kisiah at the Pahokee Marina. He was transported to a hospital and treated for hypothermia and dehydration.

The search for Kayler continued until January 10, 2018 when his body was found by a commercial fisherman near Clewiston on Lake Okeechobee.

An autopsy determined the cause of death to be accidental drowning.

FWC says evidence and information gathered indicates that no crime was committed.