Group warns parents about teen-targeted message

President Donald Trump says he has "absolute right to PARDON myself" but says has "done nothing wrong" in the Russia probe.

President Donald Trump says he has "absolute right to PARDON myself" but says has "done nothing wrong" in the Russia probe.

President Donald Trump said on Twitter he has 'absolute right to PARDON myself' but says has 'done nothing wrong' in the Russia probe. (Source: AP/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump said on Twitter he has 'absolute right to PARDON myself' but says has 'done nothing wrong' in the Russia probe. (Source: AP/Evan Vucci)

Police say Emma Kennedy was abducted Sunday from a Kwik Mart on Riverside Drive in Danville after Carl Kennedy assaulted Emma's mother.

Police say Emma Kennedy was abducted Sunday from a Kwik Mart on Riverside Drive in Danville after Carl Kennedy assaulted Emma's mother.

Instead, Trump said he would be hosting a ceremony, featuring the U.S. Marine Band and the U.S. Army Chorus, that "will honor our great country... and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem."

Instead, Trump said he would be hosting a ceremony, featuring the U.S. Marine Band and the U.S. Army Chorus, that "will honor our great country... and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem."

Seizing an opportunity to fan a culture war he has stoked, Trump tweeted Tuesday: "Honoring America! NFL, no escaping to Locker Rooms!" (Source: @realdonaldtrump/Twitter)

Seizing an opportunity to fan a culture war he has stoked, Trump tweeted Tuesday: "Honoring America! NFL, no escaping to Locker Rooms!" (Source: @realdonaldtrump/Twitter)

Designer Kate Spade was found hanged in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartment Tuesday morning in an apparent suicide, law enforcement officials said.

Designer Kate Spade was found hanged in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartment Tuesday morning in an apparent suicide, law enforcement officials said.

(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). This May 13, 2004 photo shows designer Kate Spade during an interview in New York. Spade was found dead in an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). This May 13, 2004 photo shows designer Kate Spade during an interview in New York. Spade was found dead in an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Gina Kenyon says her teen daughter received a message last summer stating she was a perfect ten who "can be set up with professional athletes, CEOs and actors... and that they've started a big summer hiring push."

"I happen to be at a training volunteer for Catch the Wave of Hope and I brought the message to them," Kenyon said.

The Stuart organization, which helps human trafficking victims, passed the message on to law enforcement. "They found out that this was a trafficking ring out of California," Kenyon said.

She said she was shocked. "It's scary, it's very scary."

Though her daughter never responded to the message, Lynne Barletta with Catch the Wave of Hope says this summer, parents need to warn their kids: "Very, very frightening she was only 16-years-old. The average age of girls is 13 and the average age of boys is 11 and traffickers are targeting these children and they are targeting them over the summer."

Barletta says it's important to talk with your kids and know what they're looking at online especially during the summer months.

"Children can be messaged and if they respond to the message the grooming process can begin and it can take less than 2 weeks to talk a child into meeting a trafficker somewhere without parents knowing anything."

The organization says they are in the process of raising funds connected with this mural to build a home for trafficked girls.

Catch The Wave Of Hope

https://www.catchthewaveofhope.org/