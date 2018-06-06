Girl found in Boynton; police looking for family - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Girl found in Boynton; police looking for family

Boynton Beach police are trying to locate the family of a little girl found in Boynton Beach Wednesday. 

A good Samaritan found the girl in the 400 block of South Seacrest Blvd. around 5:20 p.m. and brought her to the police department. 

According to a news release, the girl is not  very verbal. 

Anyone who recognizes her is urged to call the Boynton Beach Police Department at 561-732-8116.

