Mother of girl found in Boynton now at PD

Posted: Wednesday, June 6 2018 12:20 AM EDT 2018-06-06 04:20:56 GMT Updated: Wednesday, June 6 2018 4:41 PM EDT 2018-06-06 20:41:09 GMT (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). This May 13, 2004 photo shows designer Kate Spade during an interview in New York. Spade was found dead in an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.
Designer Kate Spade was found hanged in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartment Tuesday morning in an apparent suicide, law enforcement officials said.
More >> Posted: Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:49 AM EDT 2018-06-05 04:49:46 GMT Updated: Wednesday, June 6 2018 11:37 AM EDT 2018-06-06 15:37:14 GMT Seizing an opportunity to fan a culture war he has stoked, Trump tweeted Tuesday: "Honoring America! NFL, no escaping to Locker Rooms!" (Source: @realdonaldtrump/Twitter)
Instead, Trump said he would be hosting a ceremony, featuring the U.S. Marine Band and the U.S. Army Chorus, that "will honor our great country... and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem."
More >> Updated: Wednesday, June 6 2018 8:04 AM EDT 2018-06-06 12:04:02 GMT Credit: NCDPS
Police say Emma Kennedy was abducted Sunday from a Kwik Mart on Riverside Drive in Danville after Carl Kennedy assaulted Emma's mother.
More >> Posted: Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:15 PM EDT 2018-06-05 16:15:59 GMT Updated: Tuesday, June 5 2018 2:09 PM EDT 2018-06-05 18:09:09 GMT
Fashion designer Kate Spade was discovered dead Tuesday in New York, police officials said.
More >> Posted: Monday, June 4 2018 8:58 AM EDT 2018-06-04 12:58:54 GMT Updated: Tuesday, June 5 2018 1:11 AM EDT 2018-06-05 05:11:30 GMT President Donald Trump said on Twitter he has 'absolute right to PARDON myself' but says has 'done nothing wrong' in the Russia probe. (Source: AP/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump says he has "absolute right to PARDON myself" but says has "done nothing wrong" in the Russia probe.
UPDATE: The child’s mother is at the police department, officials say.
The investigation is ongoing.
EARLIER STORY:
Boynton Beach police are trying to locate the family of a little girl found in Boynton Beach Wednesday.
A good Samaritan found the girl in the 400 block of South Seacrest Blvd. around 5:20 p.m. and brought her to the police department.
According to a news release, the girl is not very verbal.
Anyone who recognizes her is urged to call the Boynton Beach Police Department at 561-732-8116.
