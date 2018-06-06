Titus O'Neil meets with a group of Jupiter kids - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Titus O'Neil meets with a group of Jupiter kids

A group of Jupiter kids had an experience of a lifetime today. WWE wrestler Titus O'Neil was in town to talk to the group at-risk kids about growing up in South Florida and overcoming obstacles. 

"I come from a single parent home and I've never met my biological dad a day in my life" said O'Neil. 

O'Neil is from Boynton Beach and credits mentors who had nothing to gain from helping him as part of his success. He spent the afternoon passing on the wisdom he learned during that time of his life, and how to make a life for yourself that you are proud of. 

"You need to be the person to say, 'man I'm going to raise my hand and I'm going to be the one to get us out of the hood,'" said O'Neil. 

It didn't take much for the kids to take away valuable life lessons. 

"I learned life isn't always about winning and that sometimes you have struggles in life," said student Reanna Edwards. 

O'Neil stressed the importance of respect, as well as never saying the word "can't" and being the best version of yourself. 

Despite not mentioning his experience as a professional wrestler, the kids still walked away star struck and in awe over the experience. 

"Dream come true," said student Tyrece Campbell-Rollins. 

The students were from the Edna R. Runner Tutorial Center, which provides care to kids after school, during winter and spring breaks, as well as summer camps. 

