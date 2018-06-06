Titus O'Neil meets with a group of Jupiter kids

President Donald Trump says he has "absolute right to PARDON myself" but says has "done nothing wrong" in the Russia probe.

President Donald Trump said on Twitter he has 'absolute right to PARDON myself' but says has 'done nothing wrong' in the Russia probe. (Source: AP/Evan Vucci)

The Latest: Giuliani says statement on meeting was a mistake

Fashion designer Kate Spade was discovered dead Tuesday in New York, police officials said.

Police say Emma Kennedy was abducted Sunday from a Kwik Mart on Riverside Drive in Danville after Carl Kennedy assaulted Emma's mother.

Instead, Trump said he would be hosting a ceremony, featuring the U.S. Marine Band and the U.S. Army Chorus, that "will honor our great country... and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem."

Seizing an opportunity to fan a culture war he has stoked, Trump tweeted Tuesday: "Honoring America! NFL, no escaping to Locker Rooms!" (Source: @realdonaldtrump/Twitter)

Talk about political football: No Eagles at the White House

Designer Kate Spade was found hanged in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartment Tuesday morning in an apparent suicide, law enforcement officials said.

(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). This May 13, 2004 photo shows designer Kate Spade during an interview in New York. Spade was found dead in an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Spade remembered as vibrant and colorful, like her creations

A group of Jupiter kids had an experience of a lifetime today. WWE wrestler Titus O'Neil was in town to talk to the group at-risk kids about growing up in South Florida and overcoming obstacles.

"I come from a single parent home and I've never met my biological dad a day in my life" said O'Neil.

O'Neil is from Boynton Beach and credits mentors who had nothing to gain from helping him as part of his success. He spent the afternoon passing on the wisdom he learned during that time of his life, and how to make a life for yourself that you are proud of.

"You need to be the person to say, 'man I'm going to raise my hand and I'm going to be the one to get us out of the hood,'" said O'Neil.

It didn't take much for the kids to take away valuable life lessons.

"I learned life isn't always about winning and that sometimes you have struggles in life," said student Reanna Edwards.

O'Neil stressed the importance of respect, as well as never saying the word "can't" and being the best version of yourself.

Despite not mentioning his experience as a professional wrestler, the kids still walked away star struck and in awe over the experience.

"Dream come true," said student Tyrece Campbell-Rollins.

The students were from the Edna R. Runner Tutorial Center, which provides care to kids after school, during winter and spring breaks, as well as summer camps.

