Girl found in Boynton reunited with mother - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Girl found in Boynton reunited with mother

UPDATE: Officials say the 3-year-old girl who was found by a good Samaritan in Boynton Beach is back home with her family. 

An investigation determined the incident happened due to a miscommunication between the mother and the father of the child. 

According to police, the mother went to the store and left the child at home with her father. The father thought the mother took the child to the store. The child wandered out of the home. 

When the mother arrived home and noticed the child missing, she tried calling the police but couldn't get through because of an issue with her phone. She then went to the police department and was reunited with her daughter, police said. 

"We encourage all parents of young children to put as many safety measures in place as possible to prevent a child from being able to leave the house unaccompanied," said Stephanie Slater with the Boynton Beach Police Department. 

The DCF was notified and no charges were filed. 

EARLIER STORY:

Boynton Beach police are trying to locate the family of a little girl found in Boynton Beach Wednesday. 

A good Samaritan found the girl in the 400 block of South Seacrest Blvd. around 5:20 p.m. and brought her to the police department. 

According to a news release, the girl is not  very verbal. 

Anyone who recognizes her is urged to call the Boynton Beach Police Department at 561-732-8116.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.