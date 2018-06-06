Deputy bitten, shoots, kills pit bull

Posted: Wednesday, June 6 2018 12:20 AM EDT 2018-06-06 04:20:56 GMT Updated: Wednesday, June 6 2018 4:41 PM EDT 2018-06-06 20:41:09 GMT (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). This May 13, 2004 photo shows designer Kate Spade during an interview in New York. Spade was found dead in an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.
Designer Kate Spade was found hanged in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartment Tuesday morning in an apparent suicide, law enforcement officials said.
Posted: Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:49 AM EDT

Seizing an opportunity to fan a culture war he has stoked, Trump tweeted Tuesday: "Honoring America! NFL, no escaping to Locker Rooms!" (Source: @realdonaldtrump/Twitter)
Instead, Trump said he would be hosting a ceremony, featuring the U.S. Marine Band and the U.S. Army Chorus, that "will honor our great country... and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem."
Updated: Wednesday, June 6 2018 8:04 AM EDT

Credit: NCDPS
Police say Emma Kennedy was abducted Sunday from a Kwik Mart on Riverside Drive in Danville after Carl Kennedy assaulted Emma's mother.
Posted: Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:15 PM EDT
Fashion designer Kate Spade was discovered dead Tuesday in New York, police officials said.
Posted: Monday, June 4 2018 8:58 AM EDT

President Donald Trump said on Twitter he has 'absolute right to PARDON myself' but says has 'done nothing wrong' in the Russia probe. (Source: AP/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump says he has "absolute right to PARDON myself" but says has "done nothing wrong" in the Russia probe.
A deputy was attacked by a pit bull when responding to a cal about a sick person in Royal Palm Beach Sunday.
The incident happened around 5:35 p.m. at the Exxon gas station at Okeechobee Blvd. and Royal Palm Beach Blvd.
Officials say when they approached the man he became belligerent and began to fight deputies. During the scuffle, a pit bull that belonged to the man attacked one of the deputies.
The deputy discharged his firearm striking and killing the dog.
The deputy was transported to a local hospital with several bite wounds.
The male was arrested for resisting arrest.
