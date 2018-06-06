Deputy bitten, shoots, kills pit bull - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Deputy bitten, shoots, kills pit bull

A deputy was attacked by a pit bull when responding to a cal about a sick person in Royal Palm Beach Sunday. 

The incident happened around 5:35 p.m. at the Exxon gas station at Okeechobee Blvd. and Royal Palm Beach Blvd.

Officials say when they approached the man he became belligerent and began to fight deputies. During the scuffle, a pit bull that belonged to the man attacked one of the deputies.

The deputy discharged his firearm striking and killing the dog.

The deputy was transported to a local hospital with several bite wounds. 

The male was arrested for resisting arrest. 

