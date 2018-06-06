Long process ahead to add smokeable marijuana

President Donald Trump says he has "absolute right to PARDON myself" but says has "done nothing wrong" in the Russia probe.

President Donald Trump says he has "absolute right to PARDON myself" but says has "done nothing wrong" in the Russia probe.

President Donald Trump said on Twitter he has 'absolute right to PARDON myself' but says has 'done nothing wrong' in the Russia probe. (Source: AP/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump said on Twitter he has 'absolute right to PARDON myself' but says has 'done nothing wrong' in the Russia probe. (Source: AP/Evan Vucci)

The Latest: Giuliani says statement on meeting was a mistake

The Latest: Giuliani says statement on meeting was a mistake

Fashion designer Kate Spade was discovered dead Tuesday in New York, police officials said.

Fashion designer Kate Spade was discovered dead Tuesday in New York, police officials said.

Police say Emma Kennedy was abducted Sunday from a Kwik Mart on Riverside Drive in Danville after Carl Kennedy assaulted Emma's mother.

Police say Emma Kennedy was abducted Sunday from a Kwik Mart on Riverside Drive in Danville after Carl Kennedy assaulted Emma's mother.

Instead, Trump said he would be hosting a ceremony, featuring the U.S. Marine Band and the U.S. Army Chorus, that "will honor our great country... and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem."

Instead, Trump said he would be hosting a ceremony, featuring the U.S. Marine Band and the U.S. Army Chorus, that "will honor our great country... and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem."

Seizing an opportunity to fan a culture war he has stoked, Trump tweeted Tuesday: "Honoring America! NFL, no escaping to Locker Rooms!" (Source: @realdonaldtrump/Twitter)

Seizing an opportunity to fan a culture war he has stoked, Trump tweeted Tuesday: "Honoring America! NFL, no escaping to Locker Rooms!" (Source: @realdonaldtrump/Twitter)

Talk about political football: No Eagles at the White House

Talk about political football: No Eagles at the White House

Designer Kate Spade was found hanged in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartment Tuesday morning in an apparent suicide, law enforcement officials said.

Designer Kate Spade was found hanged in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartment Tuesday morning in an apparent suicide, law enforcement officials said.

(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). This May 13, 2004 photo shows designer Kate Spade during an interview in New York. Spade was found dead in an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). This May 13, 2004 photo shows designer Kate Spade during an interview in New York. Spade was found dead in an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Spade remembered as vibrant and colorful, like her creations

Spade remembered as vibrant and colorful, like her creations

For Paul Memke each step he takes is a victory.

"I'm in constant pain because of this knee," he said.

The 76-year-old says for the last decade he's been battling ostial arthritis.

"I've had both shoulders replaced and one hip replaced and now I'm a candidate for a knee replacement," Memke said.

He says he's tried dozens of treatments, but he's found that only one treatment works for him.

"It's a solution," he said. "It makes the pain go away but it comes and goes so you have to keep taking this stuff. I take this liquid about 3-4 times a day."

He's talking about cannabis oil. At first, he says medical marijuana in the pill form made him sick. Now, he's hoping that smoking it might become an option, another way to bring him relief.

"If it's a viable option they should make it available," he said.

On Tuesday, a judge lifted the ruling on the states ban to smokable medical marijuana.

The health department now has until Monday to come up with guidelines to make it available to local dispensaries.

But Scott Klenet, a spokesperson for Knox Medival which operates a dispensary in Lake Worth, says there's still a long process ahead.

"Making sure that we don't put a product in the hands of patients that we can't confidently say is legal, is safe, is effective and going to be consistent," Klenet said.

The Florida-based company describes it as a waiting game. Right now, the company has 5 options for consumption including oils, capsules, vaporizers and more.

"We will make those determinations based upon what regulations and guidance we receive from the department of health as those have yet to be written we can't really say what if any timeline that looks like," he said.

As for Memke, he's keeping a close eye out.

"I hope that that happens that we can use smokable marijuana and it will help some people, I'm sure," he said.

A spokesperson for the Florida Department of Health said they are reviewing the ruling and their focus remains with ensuring that patients have access to medical marijuana.