VIDEO: PBSO deputy helps deliver baby

A Palm Beach  County Sheriff's Office deputy helped a couple deliver a baby while on their way to the hospital.  

The Sheriff's Office said Deputy Breslin had no idea he was going to have one of the most unforgettable shifts of his career. 

The baby boy was born healthy on May 25 at 5:25 p.m.

The entire PBSO family welcomed Baby Charlie. 

