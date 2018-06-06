No criminal charges in 'road rage' shooting

President Donald Trump says he has "absolute right to PARDON myself" but says has "done nothing wrong" in the Russia probe.

President Donald Trump said on Twitter he has 'absolute right to PARDON myself' but says has 'done nothing wrong' in the Russia probe. (Source: AP/Evan Vucci)

The Latest: Giuliani says statement on meeting was a mistake

Fashion designer Kate Spade was discovered dead Tuesday in New York, police officials said.

Police say Emma Kennedy was abducted Sunday from a Kwik Mart on Riverside Drive in Danville after Carl Kennedy assaulted Emma's mother.

Instead, Trump said he would be hosting a ceremony, featuring the U.S. Marine Band and the U.S. Army Chorus, that "will honor our great country... and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem."

Seizing an opportunity to fan a culture war he has stoked, Trump tweeted Tuesday: "Honoring America! NFL, no escaping to Locker Rooms!" (Source: @realdonaldtrump/Twitter)

Talk about political football: No Eagles at the White House

Designer Kate Spade was found hanged in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartment Tuesday morning in an apparent suicide, law enforcement officials said.

(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). This May 13, 2004 photo shows designer Kate Spade during an interview in New York. Spade was found dead in an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Spade remembered as vibrant and colorful, like her creations

A man accused of shooting and killing another driver last November in Indian River County will not face criminal charges.

Timothy Sartori, 29, told investigators he shot and killed Dennis Hicks, 38, in self-defense.

Despite Hicks being unarmed, the State Attorney’s Office said evidence supports Sartori’s self defense claim.

The shooting happened the night of November 16, 2017 at the intersection of State Road 60 and 53rd Avenue.

Sartori told investigators Hicks had been driving erratically, before pulling up beside him at the red light.

Assistant State Attorney Steve Gosnell yelled over to Hicks, “What’s your problem, dude?,” according to investigators.

Gosnell said an argument escalated between the two, and that evidence shows Hicks put his vehicle in park, and Santori locked his doors.

“[Hicks] made a statement like get the ‘F’ out of your car, challenging to have a rumble out in the street,” Gosnell said.

Then, Gosnell said Sartori told investigators Hicks made a threat to shoot, saying "Shut the [expletive] up or I'll put a bullet in your [expletive].”

Sartori told investigators he then saw Hicks reach into his back seat. Sartori opened fire nearly 15 times when Hicks pulled up his arm.

Sartori said he though Hicks was reaching for a weapon.

Investigators said Hicks was not armed, after all. But, Gosnell said that does not matter in this case.

“The danger doesn’t even have to be real. But, it has to be real enough or apparent enough on the face for the shooter to be justified in the shooting,” Gosnell said.

Stand your Ground laws in Florida also keep Sartori from legally having to try to drive away or try to get away from a threat before shooting, even if it would have prevented the loss of life.

“Stand your Ground says you don’t have to retreat.”

Some of Sartori’s gun fire also hit another car, with a toddler inside.

No one was injured. Gosnell said they are not filing charges related to that incident since it was an unintended result of Sarotori acting in self defense. Sartori told investigators he tried to avoid hitting other cars.

Hicks’ step-father, Timothy Nickell, said it was tough to hear no charges would be filed.

“Very hard to hear, to say the least,” Nickell said.

Nickell said they are working with an attorney to explore future options.