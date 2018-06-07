Dirty Dining: Sewage issue at Stuart restaurant - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Dirty Dining: Sewage issue at Stuart restaurant

State inspectors say they temporarily closed down a Martin County restaurant last week because sewage was backing up through floor drains.

Inspectors say they found sewage and wastewater backing up through the drains last Friday at Noodle World in Stuart.

The inspectors say they observed the floor drain backing up at three sink and dish machine floor drains, as well as at the floor drains for the kitchen hand wash sink and food prep sink. 

Insects found at Delray Beach restaurant

Cabo Flats in Delray also got into trouble with state inspectors last week. 

Twenty-one live small flying insects were found in the kitchen and food prep area. 

Inspectors also put a stop sale on black beans due to temperature abuse.

