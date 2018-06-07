Palm Beach Co. schools teacher job fair today - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Palm Beach Co. schools teacher job fair today

The Palm Beach County District is holding a job fair Thursday at the South Florida Fairgrounds in an effort to recruit qualified teachers from here and across the country.

More than 1,400 candidates are registered to attend the event. Interested candidates must have previously registered online in order to attend Thursday's job fair. 

Starting salaries are $41,000 and could vary based on experience and degrees.

Palm Beach County is looking to raise the base salary for teachers.  It's unclear if the school board will ask property owners for extra money to cover the increase, which would then be decided through a ballot referendum.

 

