Indian River Co. sheriff's sergeant fired

A sergeant with the Indian River County Sheriff's Office was fired Thursday after he was arrested in April on a warrant for domestic violence. 

John Cronenberg was arrested April 27 after an investigation by the Sebastian Police Department.

Records indicated he was released on $500 bond and placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation.

Cronenberg was a 23-year veteran with the department and most recently worked on court security.

In a written statement on June 7, the sheriff's office said Cronenberg was terminated from the sheriff's office.

