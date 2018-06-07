Lost West Palm kitty found safe 35 miles away - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Lost West Palm kitty found safe 35 miles away

A cat that went missing in late April from a home in West Palm Beach has been found -- 35 miles away in Martin County!

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said employees at Patrick Exterminating on Clay Street in Stuart called animal services after they spotted a friendly, stray cat.

An officer responded and found the kitty had a microchip. 

Once it was scanned, officials learned the cat, named Mason, was from the Briar Bay community in West Palm Beach and was missing since April 26.

The cat's owners had posted flyers and searched the area near his home for weeks.

Mason’s owners were notified by the sheriff's office and reunited with his family.

It's unclear how the 9-year-old cat ended up so far away from home. 

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.