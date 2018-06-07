DEP: Port Mayaca algae shows low toxicity level

President Donald Trump says he has "absolute right to PARDON myself" but says has "done nothing wrong" in the Russia probe.

President Donald Trump says he has "absolute right to PARDON myself" but says has "done nothing wrong" in the Russia probe.

President Donald Trump said on Twitter he has 'absolute right to PARDON myself' but says has 'done nothing wrong' in the Russia probe. (Source: AP/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump said on Twitter he has 'absolute right to PARDON myself' but says has 'done nothing wrong' in the Russia probe. (Source: AP/Evan Vucci)

The Latest: Giuliani says statement on meeting was a mistake

The Latest: Giuliani says statement on meeting was a mistake

Fashion designer Kate Spade was discovered dead Tuesday in New York, police officials said.

Fashion designer Kate Spade was discovered dead Tuesday in New York, police officials said.

Police say Emma Kennedy was abducted Sunday from a Kwik Mart on Riverside Drive in Danville after Carl Kennedy assaulted Emma's mother.

Police say Emma Kennedy was abducted Sunday from a Kwik Mart on Riverside Drive in Danville after Carl Kennedy assaulted Emma's mother.

Instead, Trump said he would be hosting a ceremony, featuring the U.S. Marine Band and the U.S. Army Chorus, that "will honor our great country... and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem."

Instead, Trump said he would be hosting a ceremony, featuring the U.S. Marine Band and the U.S. Army Chorus, that "will honor our great country... and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem."

Seizing an opportunity to fan a culture war he has stoked, Trump tweeted Tuesday: "Honoring America! NFL, no escaping to Locker Rooms!" (Source: @realdonaldtrump/Twitter)

Seizing an opportunity to fan a culture war he has stoked, Trump tweeted Tuesday: "Honoring America! NFL, no escaping to Locker Rooms!" (Source: @realdonaldtrump/Twitter)

Talk about political football: No Eagles at the White House

Talk about political football: No Eagles at the White House

Designer Kate Spade was found hanged in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartment Tuesday morning in an apparent suicide, law enforcement officials said.

Designer Kate Spade was found hanged in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartment Tuesday morning in an apparent suicide, law enforcement officials said.

(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). This May 13, 2004 photo shows designer Kate Spade during an interview in New York. Spade was found dead in an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). This May 13, 2004 photo shows designer Kate Spade during an interview in New York. Spade was found dead in an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Spade remembered as vibrant and colorful, like her creations

Spade remembered as vibrant and colorful, like her creations

UPDATE: Test results of algae in Port Mayaca indicated a very low level of toxicity but it is not a health hazard, according to the Department of Environmental Protection.

RELATED: ALGAE BLOOM SAMPLING RESULTS

EARLIER:

Test results from water samples taken at Lake Okeechobee are expected to be released Wednesday.

The state was called to the lake to test the water after algae was found near Port Mayaca in Martin County.

RELATED: Discharges begin on Lake Okeechobee | Algae spotted on the lake

The Department of Environmental Protection is testing the algae to see if it is toxic. If it presents a risk to human health, a health advisory will be issued.

Two samples were taken Monday by DEP, one near Port Mayaca and the other near Canal Point in Palm Beach County.

Treasure Coast residents are staying on top of the updates because the water quality could affect their health and livelihood.

Friday marked the first day of water releases from Lake Okeechobee into the St. Lucie Estuary, and the water contained algae.

On Thursday, the Army Corps of Engineers will announce whether it plans to reduce, maintain or increase water releases from Lake Okeechobee.

Discharges began after the Corps said, "We must start aggressively managing the water level to create storage for additional rain in the coming wet season."