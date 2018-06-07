DEP: Port Mayaca algae shows low toxicity level - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

DEP: Port Mayaca algae shows low toxicity level

UPDATE: Test results of algae in Port Mayaca indicated a very low level of toxicity but it is not a health hazard, according to the Department of Environmental Protection.  

RELATED: ALGAE BLOOM SAMPLING RESULTS

EARLIER: 

Test results from water samples taken at Lake Okeechobee are expected to be released Wednesday.

The state was called to the lake to test the water after algae was found near Port Mayaca in Martin County.

RELATED: Discharges begin on Lake Okeechobee Algae spotted on the lake

The Department of Environmental Protection is testing the algae to see if it is toxic. If it presents a risk to human health, a health advisory will be issued.

Two samples were taken Monday by DEP, one near Port Mayaca and the other near Canal Point in Palm Beach County. 

Treasure Coast residents are staying on top of the updates because the water quality could affect their health and livelihood.

Friday marked the first day of water releases from Lake Okeechobee into the St. Lucie Estuary, and the water contained algae.

On Thursday, the Army Corps of Engineers will announce whether it plans to reduce, maintain or increase water releases from Lake Okeechobee. 

Discharges began after the Corps said, "We must start aggressively managing the water level to create storage for additional rain in the coming wet season."

